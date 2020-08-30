Officers to be staged throughout downtown during Sunday’s protest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers will be staged throughout downtown Sunday as protesters march in honor of Jacob Blake.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said the department’s plan for Sunday will look similar to what has been done at protests over the past few months.

“You’ll see a visual presence that we try to keep limited,” Preuninger said. “Often that’s in the form of our bike unit, which is a part of our TACT team.”

Several peaceful protests have been held in Spokane since May, most with the intent of bringing attention to police brutality and racial injustice.

A protest that happened on May 31, shortly after George Floyd was shot and killed by police, did turn violent. That night, looters broke windows at local storefronts and officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.

Preuninger said the department hopes Sunday will be different.

“Most of these event organizers that we’ve worked with have done, in my opinion, a fantastic job of policing themselves and maintaining their rights. Their constitutionally protected rights to peaceably assemble, for free speech and to express themselves and get their message out,” Preuninger said.

Preuninger said the department will only respond when they see crimes being committed.

“The moment that we see crimes committed, we’re going to bring those events to their conclusion and those parties that want to give their message out lawfully can get to come back and do it next weekend, tomorrow or another time,” he said. “The greatest thing that a person can do that wants to truly come down and peaceably and lawfully give their message, is the moment you realize criminal activity is afoot, leave.

While the May 31 protest turned violent, local authorities did not blame that on protesters. Instead, Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich blamed the escalation into violence on extremist groups.

“While it might be lawful to show up and bring a bunch of firearms and come into a situation, the problem these people are creating is they’re limiting themselves to only be able to solve problems that are firearms-type problems, which is a very, very rare set,” Preuninger said.

Sunday’s protest begins at 2 p.m. near the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park.

