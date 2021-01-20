Officers looking for possibly armed suspect near Stratford and Maple in Moses Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to avoid the area of Stratford and Maple in Moses Lake.

Officers are looking for a man named Michael Cera Barajas, who may be armed.

The Sheriff’s Office said Barajas is a suspect in a crime, though they did not say what he is accused of.

This is a developing story.

