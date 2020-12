Officer-involved shooting reported outside the Spokane Co. Jail

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are responding what they say is an officer-involved shooting outside the Spokane County Jail on Friday night.

4 News Now is at the scene, working to confirm more information.

BREAKING: Police shooting outside the Spokane County Jail. Crime tape is up. Expecting to get more info soon. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/keGbjEN9wU — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) December 5, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.