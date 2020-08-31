Officer cleared for shooting theft suspect at Northern Quest Casino in June

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Kalispel Tribal Police officer was cleared for shooting a theft suspect at the Northern Quest Casino in late June.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office ruled that officer Dan Dice was justified in his use of lethal force against Zachary Craig on June 22.

According to the County, Craig was spotted cashing out slot machines that people had left money in, and when he was confronted by casino security, ran to his SUV in the parking lot and tried to drive away.

By this time, Tribal Police patrol cars arrived and boxed Craig in, who sped through and struck Dice’s car and two other parked cars.

Craig reportedly backed up and tried again, striking the other officer’s squad car. This officer and Dice got out of their cars and pointed their guns at Craig, ordering him to stop several times. Craig then turned his vehicle toward Dice, who fired once and hit Craig.

Craig was taken into custody shortly after, and refused medical treatment.

With this, the Prosecutor’s Office concluded that Dice acted in good faith, and will not have charges filed against him.

