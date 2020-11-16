Off-duty firefighter rescues person from burning, overturned car on Lake Lenore cliffside
GRANT CO., Wash. — An off-duty Grant County firefighter rescued a person from a crashed, burning car on the edge of a cliff above Lake Lenore.
Washington State Patrol says Daniel Baergen, a Grant County District 6 firefighter, raced down to help a person out of an overturned, flaming car that had rolled off State Route 17 along Lake Lenore. The car was at the edge of a cliff above the lake.
The vehicle was hauling a boat and trailer, heading southbound on State Route 17 when it went off-0road, rotated, and rolled down an embankment to the cliffside before catching on fire.
There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.
