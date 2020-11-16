Off-duty firefighter rescues person from burning, overturned car on Lake Lenore cliffside

Connor Sarles











GRANT CO., Wash. — An off-duty Grant County firefighter rescued a person from a crashed, burning car on the edge of a cliff above Lake Lenore.

Washington State Patrol says Daniel Baergen, a Grant County District 6 firefighter, raced down to help a person out of an overturned, flaming car that had rolled off State Route 17 along Lake Lenore. The car was at the edge of a cliff above the lake.

The vehicle was hauling a boat and trailer, heading southbound on State Route 17 when it went off-0road, rotated, and rolled down an embankment to the cliffside before catching on fire.

On Sunday afternoon, off-duty firefighter, Daniel Baergen (Grant Co District 6) risked his life to save a trapped driver from a burning, overturned vehicle collision on SR17 MP82 (Lake Lenore). Yes, on the edge of a cliff. #Hero #firefighters pic.twitter.com/HFox12K47t — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 16, 2020

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.

