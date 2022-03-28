Off-duty Edmonds police officer killed in Las Vegas stabbing

by Will Wixey

EDMONDS, Wash. — An off-duty Edmonds police officer died Saturday after he was stabbed in Las Vegas.

On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., the Las Vegas Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on a pedestrian bridge near the Luxor Resort & Casino.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they saw a man holding a knife. The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen, ran away from officers but was arrested soon after.

The victim, identified as Edmonds police officer Tyler Steffins, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the altercation started after Steffins and Allen argued over an incident with a dog the night before.

Steffins was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 and joined the Edmonds Police Department in August 2018. He leaves behind his wife, two children, mother, father, brothers, and sister.

With deep sadness, the Edmonds Police Department announces the loss of Officer Tyler Steffins on Saturday, March 26th. More: https://t.co/Vzle9G7B5w pic.twitter.com/pQbPXWHLq9 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) March 28, 2022

Steffins marks the third Washington law enforcement officer that was killed in the month of March.

READ: Everett Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

READ: Pierce County deputy shot in the line of duty dies

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.