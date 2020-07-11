Off-duty Border Patrol agent catches Colville shooting in progress

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COLVILLE, Wash. — Police arrested a man on Friday when an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent heard gunshots and ended up catching a Colville shooting in progress.

According to a release, the agent was driving on U.S. Highway 395 when he heard gunshots and pulled into the parking lot of an auto parts store to investigate.

There, the agent saw an armed man standing over another man, who was on the ground and also had a weapon.

The agent identified himself and dew his weapon. According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man standing dropped his weapon and tried to leave toward his car.

The agent was able to hold him at gunpoint until City of Colville Police officers arrived and arrested the man.

The man on the ground had been shot and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

