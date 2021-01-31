Odessa principal calls out Gov. Inslee for ‘nonsensical’ decision to let only some schools resume sports

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

ODESSA, Wash. — A small town high school principal is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to allow the resumption of athletic activities in all school districts across the state beginning Monday, and not just in the counties approved to move ahead.

In a letter addressed to Inslee, Odessa High School Principal Jamie Nelson said she was “stunned” to see districts in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties will be allowed to resume school athletics at the start of this coming week.

The letter comes in response to Inslee’s announcement on Thursday, revising the state’s reopening metrics to allow counties only meeting three of the four requirements to progress. Only two of the state’s eight regions are able to move forward under the modifications, and the East Region (which includes Odessa) is not one of them.

“As I listened to the rationale for those school districts to be permitted to participate and compete, I was astonished at the hypocrisy in your message,” the letter reads, in part. “There is no rationale for your decision, according to equity.”

“Please explain to me how you believe the students along the I-5 corridor should be allowed more rights than my students?,” Nelson goes on to say. “Covid case rates in our county, are FAR below those of school districts along the I-5 corridor.”

You can read the full letter below.

Letter to Governor Inslee by Emily Oliver on Scribd

