Odessa completes perfect 27-0 season with school’s first state title

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

The Odessa Tigers take down Yakama Nation Tribal for their first state championship

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Odessa Tigers were tested in the semifinals, their 25-0 record almost tarnished. They played as a team and gritted out a six-point win over Naselle.

Saturday arrived, and they were ready. Yakama Nation Tribal put up a fight in the 1B state championship, but the Tigers got a 28-point effort out of the state’s all-time leading scorer Ryan Moffet, and the rest was history.

Odessa will take home their first 1B state championship in the history of their school with a 62-36 win over Yakama Nation Tribal.

