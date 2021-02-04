Odessa brewer pleads for fewer COVID restrictions on his industry

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many restaurants are doing their best at staying open on take-out and restricted seating capacities, but these restaurants have to rely on food and drink suppliers to stay above water.

Rocky Coulee has been brewing beer in Odessa for 20 years. But this year, they say it’s been harder than ever before.

“It’s been challenging,” said Rocky Coulee co-owner Zach Shafer. “We’re doing everything we can to keep things going.”

Wondering how to keep things going when his industry’s been so hard hit from statewide restrictions.

“It’s a little frustrating knowing how safe we’re trying to make our industry, and we’re not even being given the opportunity,” said Shafer.

An opportunity to start a family business.

“Something that I’ve poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into,” said Shafer.

Shafer and his dad have owned Odessa’s only brewery since 2002 — in the tight knit, rural community of 1,000, they’ve had to expand outwards for business deals, brewing beer for restaurants, bars and big events.

“We’re blessed but very concerned with how to move forward and keep going,” said Shafer.

All of Odessa’s big festivals that draw thousands were canceled last year — this year, it’s much of the same, leaving Shafer with losses of an upwards of $30,000. He’s relying on bottled beer sales at local stores to stay afloat. He says he’s not looking for any special treatment from the government, just a chance to survive.

“We don’t want a handout. We just want to be able to go back to work and do what we love doing and try to make a living at it,” said Shafer.

With one final message to lawmakers about ‘following the science’ behind re-opening…

“Do what you say you’re going to do, and follow the science. Show us that restaurants and bars and breweries and gyms are the problem,” said Shafer. “You’re breaking the backs of our businesses, and there’s no proof behind what you’re mandating.”

While Shafer knows the restrictions from COVID have been hard for everyone. He says whenever you’re out, just looking for a local brand can make all the difference in an industry that’s been so hard hit.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.