Occupy Spokane holding protest following decision in Breonna Taylor case

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A peaceful protest is planned for Saturday in Spokane following the Kentucky Attorney General’s decision to not charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed by police officers in March during a drug raid gone wrong. A warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said that the two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves. The Attorney General said the officers acted in self defense when Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

The grand jury did charge Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his weapon into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes. According to the Associated Press, the FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Taylor’s death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police officers, have sparked months of protests nationwide, including in Spokane.

The upcoming protest is being held by Occupy Spokane, who specifically noted they want the protest to be peaceful.

“The decision by the Kentucky Attorney General did not go far enough. No justice = no peace. Let’s join together safely this Saturday to give voice to our outrage over the injustice in Kentucky and all of America! Say their names! And wear your masks!” organizers said in a Facebook event.

The protest is set to be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Big Red Wagon in downtown Spokane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

