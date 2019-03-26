Wilma "Billie" Lee (Huffman) Byrne

Wilma L. “Billie” Byrne, 94, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, WA.

She was born on May 16, 1924 at Colfax, WA to Newton J. and Nellie (Crenshaw) Huffman. She attended her early schooling at Colfax, WA and when she was 12 years old the family moved to Garfield, WA in 1936 where she completed her schooling and graduated from the Garfield High School. Billie later attended the Kinman Business College in Spokane, WA.

She married Charles “Chib” Byrne on Sept. 16, 1943 at Garfield, WA and the couple made their home at Garfield, WA. Billie worked at the J.E. Love Company for a few years. She later took time off to raise her two sons.

She started working at the Garfield School in 1957 as a secretary and retired in 1987. She was very well known for really rattling the keys on a typewriter and adding machine.

Billie and her husband “Chib” enjoyed riding and driving their horses. She enjoyed her gardens, was a very good seamstress and a great cook. Mr. Byrne died in 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Michael and Tamie Byrne, Yakima, WA, Jack and Suzette Byrne, Enon, Ohio. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, Garfield, WA with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, WA.

Memorial may be given to the Charity of the donor’ choice.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse has been entrusted with caring for the Billie Byrne family. You are invited to leave condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.