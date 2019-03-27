William Vance Caswell Jr (92) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on March 24, 2019.

He was born to William Sr. and Bernadine (Tobias) Caswell on October 25, 1926 in Spokane, WA. Bill grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1944. He enlisted in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then attended University of Idaho for 1 ½ years.

Bill married Maxine Swatman on December 18, 1948 in St. Maries. He worked for the US Post Office as a clerk and mail carrier. He also managed Cabin City, and then opened the Phillips 66 gas station on 4th street. In 1966 he went to work for Potlatch Corp. St. Maries Complex in the mill, and in 1972 he worked in the log yard as a Log Scaler. He retired in 1991. Maxine died in 1999. On September 1, 2001, Bill married Lois Moore in St. Maries. Bill was a Past Exalted Ruler, a past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, and a past State Elks Trustee for the Elks Lodge. He was also a member of American Legion Post #25. Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, traveling, and dancing.

Bill is survived by his wife Lois; sons Mark (Vickie) Caswell of Superior, MT and Charles (Suzanne) Caswell of Post Falls, ID; daughters Lynn (Jim) Downs of Buhl, ID, Cindi Cope of Kendrick, ID, and Nancy (Randy) Goodell of Salmon, ID; step children Jerry (Jeri) Moore of St. Maries, ID, Ron Moore of Fernwood, ID, Vern (Tammy) Moore of Emida, ID, Gene (Nancy) Moore of Emida, ID, and Bonnie (Bill) Swam of Emida, ID; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sons Vance Caswell and Michael Caswell.

Military Honors will be presented at the Veteran’s Memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries with Deacon Floyd Turner officiating, followed by a gathering of family and friends to share a meal.



