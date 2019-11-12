William James (Bill) Wallace passed away October 28, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington with his loving wife Mary at his side.

Bill was born December 9, 1927, in the family's farmhouse near Burlington, WA, to Robert and Cecil (Cruikshank) Wallace. He worked on the family farm from childhood through his early adulthood, graduating from Burlington-Edison High School in 1946. He moved to the Spokane area in his early twenties. Initially, he worked for Carnation but eventually struck out on his own as a cattle rancher and farmer, later working as a truck driver and equipment hauler. Bill was one of the two founders of Moab Irrigation District, and also served on the Soil Conservation Board, the Seed Council for Western Farmers, and as a volunteer firefighter for Newman Lake. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors; farming, ranching, fishing and hunting were among his favorite activities. Late in life, he marveled at the changes he had seen in agriculture, from horse drawn plows to the modern era of massive tractors and combines. He recalled working side by side with his father as some of his best early memories.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers (Norm, Robert, Tom, Jack, George and Dick), 2 sisters (Pat and Kathryn), son Keith Wallace, and stepson Craig Kline. Bill is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Joann (Bill) Breeding of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Judy Shackelford of Omaha, Nebraska, sons Pat Wallace (Cheryl) of Spokane Valley, and Scott Wallace (Sheryl) of Athol, Idaho, stepson Tim Kline (Jennifer) of Newman Lake, Washington, stepdaughters Deborah Cramer of Otis Orchards, Washington and Diane Walser (Kevin) of Spokane, Washington. Bill had 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and innumerable nieces and nephews.

Bill was known for his kindness, honesty, broad smile and concern for others. He had an inexhaustible collection of fascinating anecdotes drawn from his almost 92 years of "fully engaged" living. Bill truly had a larger-than-life personality and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bill had a love for all things sweet. He spent every morning at ScrumDiddilyUmptious donuts, where he enjoyed his coffee, donuts, laughs and had great conversations with some of his dearest friends.

Funeral service will be held Sat Nov. 16th @ 10:00am

Hennessey Valley Funeral Home

1315 N. Pines Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Celebration of life immediately following the service at 12:00pm

Players & Spectators

12828 E. Sprague Ave

Spokane Valley, Wa 99216

