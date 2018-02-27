Walter L. Pierre

“Chop” passed away Wednesday February 21st, 2018, at the age of 65, surrounded by his wife Audrey, their sons & daughters, and countless family and friends. Those who knew him loved him, his personality was everything, once you met him, you quickly became his friend, he went out of his way to make you feel noticed.

He was born on March 2nd, 1952 to Raymond & Mildred Pierre. He attended Cusick School where he graduated as a twelve-year senior, where he met his wife of 45 years.

After graduating high school he attended Eastern State University in Cheney WA for two years. They married June 10, 1972 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on the Kalispel Reservation. Moved to Spokane

He retired from Eastern State Hospital after serving them for 27 years.

Chop loved life, he spent his time betting race horses, going to bingo, heading to the casino, stickgame, sporting events to watch his family.

He is survived by his wife Audrey and his children; Ray, Barb (deceased), April (David), Nick (Janelle) & Sarah, 22 grandchildren & 2 great granddaughters.



Services were held Friday, February 23rd and Saturday February 24th. His final resting place is at the lower cemetetery on the Kalispel Indian Reservation.

