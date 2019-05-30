Obituaries

Virginia Mary Allen

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:09 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:09 AM PDT

              Virginia Mary Allen Passed away May 26, 2019.

A Visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 31 from 5 pm to 7 pm followed by a Rosary and Vigil service with Father Michael Ishida presiding at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, June 6th, 10 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with Father Victor Blazovich as the Celebrant with the Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum directly following the Mass at 12 Noon.

Virginia's obituary is scheduled to run in the Spokesman-Review, Sunday June 2nd edition.

To leave condolences for the family and share your memories of Virginia, please visit the Tribute Wall.

 


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS