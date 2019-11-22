Viola Mae Horton Blair passed away in her sleep at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane, Washington on November 18, 2019, at the age of 84

Viola is survived by her four children, Matthew Blair, Dave Blair, Steve Blair and Eveyone Blair; along with several grandchildren, all of Spokane. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Blair and her granddaughter Crystal Gano, both of Spokane.

Viola was born on February 10. 1935 in Spokane to Walter and Magdeline Horton. She attended elementary school at Bemiss and high school at Rogers. She married Paul Blair in 1950.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 on November 25, 2019, at Riverside Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Viola's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Riverside Memorial Park.