Victor Charles Falsetto

Vic passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice House on March 21, 2019.

He was born on January 31, 1940 in Rossland, BC, joining big sister Marlene. After living a short time in Kellogg, ID, they settled in the heavily Italian area of Minnehaha in Spokane. Vic lived over 70 years in the same neighborhood.

In 1959 he married Dianne Sundblad and raised four children over the years. They would have celebrated 60 years together this August.

Vic had a lifelong love of cars and was a member of the Dukes and the Early Ford Club. Vic retired from Kaiser Trentwood after 36 years.

Vic is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter Tami (Jeff) Paul; son Jerry Falsetto; daughter Tina Falsetto; grandchildren Stephanie Jones, Tony (Shalena) Wylie, Matthew Wylie, Cody Falsetto and Rachel Paul; three great granddaughters: Madison, Kinsley, and Jamison Jean; many nieces and nephews, cousins and brother-in-law John Sundblad of Libby, MT. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary; sister Marlene; and son Jeff Falsetto.

Per Vic’s wishes no service is planned.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House or Morning Star Boys Ranch.