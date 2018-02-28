October 25, 1947 – February 22, 2018. Vicki Sue Kinzer passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018, at her mother’s home in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by family and friends.

Vicki was born October 25, 1947, to Jake and Maxine Kinzer in Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from Tacoma High School and worked for the Washington Department of Transportation, and later as a waitress/bartender.

She is survived by her mother Maxine Kinzer (father Jake Kinzer predeceased 1997), two brothers, Russell Kinzer and daughter Laura, and Darrell Kinzer and wife Sue, children Katie (Ryan) and Sam.

Vicki was an avid reader and loved to travel. She had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She cherished her time spent with family and friends, always looking forward to another adventure. Vicki had a fondness for cats and shared many years with “Flap” and “Jack,” two of her dearest cats. Vicki lived out her motto: “Do not walk in fear, just do it and mean what you say.”

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane, Washington. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the center for all to celebrate Vicki’s life.

At a later date to be determined, a burial will take place in Uniontown, Washington. The family suggests donations be made to Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane, Washington 99223; St. Peter Catholic Church, 3520 E 18th Ave. Spokane, Washing ton 99223; or Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services, 6815 E Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, Washington, 99212. Online condolences may be expressed at HennesseyValley.com.