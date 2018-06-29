Vernon “Vern” Robert Hulsizer, 64, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away June 19, 2018 at his home of Wallace. He was born January 13, 1954 in Wallace; Vern was the son of Archie and LoRayne (Poutre) Hulsizer.

Vern attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1972. He then attended the Spokane Falls Community College of Spokane, Washington. Vern has lived in the Silver Valley for most of his life.

Vern was self-employed and had served in home construction.

Vern had attended the United Church of Christ Congregational of Wallace as a young man. He loved and enjoyed fishing and fly-fishing on the St. Joe River; Vern was also an artist and drew pencil/charcoal drawings and sketches.

Vern is survived by one brother Don (Vickie) Hulsizer of Osburn, Idaho; one sister Janice (Steve) Piscitello of Diamond Lake, Washington; two nieces Gina (Rob) Strobel and Andrea (Toley) Clague; two nephews Jim (April) Piscitello and Don (Mandalyn) Hulsizer; he is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. Vern was preceded in death by his parents Archie and LoRayne Hulsizer.

Cremation will take place and Private Family Services will be held.

One may sign Vern’s online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

