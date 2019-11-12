Toni Lee Huff (69) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on November 4, 2019, at Mountain Valley of Cascadia in Kellogg, ID surrounded by her family.

She was born to Utah Tony A. and Bonnie (Paul) Huff on February 26, 1950, in Wardner, ID. Toni attended school in Kellogg, ID before her family relocated to Spokane, WA. Over the years she spent time in Warden, Spokane, Ritzville, Moses Lake, and the Silver Valley.

Toni raised her children in the Silver Valley. She was a homemaker and stayed at home to raise her children. Sewing was one of her talents, and she was amazing at it. She sold her hand sewn crafts to help support her family. Toni moved to St. Maries in the early 90s where she went to work at Minerva's. Her past job experiences were cooking, waitressing, and bartending.

Visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was something Toni looked forward to. Although she loved them all the same, she was especially smitten by her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending yard sales and thrift store shopping. Camping, fishing, and playing in the water were some things she loved to share with her children as they grew up as she had enjoyed.

Toni is survived by her children Jeri Huff, Sondra (Paul) Huff of Page, ID, Kris (Brynn) Huff of Moses Lake, WA, and Sommer (Beau) Crouch of Orofino, ID; her mother Bonnie Huff; 8 grand children, Kerstin, Conner, Henry, Quinten, Derek, Cameron, Madison, Waylon; 5 great grand Kaden, Lilly, Autumn, Annaka & Joel. She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers Tim Huff and Fred Huff. A Celebration of Life will be in the Spring.