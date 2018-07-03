Thomas Michael Fazekas

Thomas was born on February 19, 1948 in Gary, Indiana. He was preceded in death by Stephan and Antoinette (Florek) Fazekas. Siblings include sisters: Virginia, Antoinette & Tammy (step sister) and brothers: Steven, Peter and John Fazekas.

Our beloved “Tom” went home to the Lord Jesus on June sixteenth after a life well-lived while displaying an unshakable faith. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, who after 22 years of marriage can testify to Tom’s impact on those around him. Together, they resided at Deer Lake in Stevens County since their marriage on June 15th, 1996. This lake house served as a hub of family gatherings and together, Tom and Patricia watched their family grow generation by generation with each new wave of grand babies and great grand babies swimming on the same lake. Here at this house Tom and Patricia were blessed to care for their elderly parents together for over 12 years. They had recently decided to downsize and move to Deer Park but will forever have memories of this beloved house.

When Tom married Patricia, he was delighted to gain four step sons and their lovely wives. Jess & Paula Cumpton, Kelly & Jonna Cumpton, Gary & Gizela Cumpton & Casey & Sara Cumpton became a part of his family and heart along with two step daughters Rhonda Cumpton & Anita Cumpton. All the children have been a tremendous blessing to Tom & Pat helping them in any way they could. Tom’s joy in his family was made fuller as he was blessed with twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren! On the day of Tom’s passing God granted this family two beautiful new gifts in two new great grandbabies in a girl named Sienna and a boy named Maverick John. Our God is an amazing God.

Tom was a member of Grace Church in Deer Park WA and served as Church Treasurer for fourteen years. In addition, he was an assistant bible teacher and chief executive coffee maker! His love for his brothers and sisters at Grace Church was always returned to him with loving hearts in this community of faith. He loved singing to the Lord to proclaim God’s goodness. He had many favorite verses and his favorite Psalm was Psalm 42: 1,2 “As the deer pants for the water brooks, So my soul pants for You O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God; when shall I come and appear before God?” Tom thirsts no more and is before the living God a soul satisfied by his creator.

Tom was a quiet man but that was only until you got him talking about the precious word of God and its timeless treasures. He always started his day reading and studying the word and others could see that reflected in the way he lived his life. He loved Bible scripture, always starting his day reading and studying, and did not hold back speaking of the biblical treasures within the precious word of God. He believed that the whole bible was the word of God from Genesis to Revelation. Tom spoke of John 3: 16 which says that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life” (NASB) Tom said that “A bright light” literally went on in his head and he believed that Jesus had saved him! He was baptized in 2001 by Pastor Rick Ricci as a show of this faith and belief in God.

There was much to Tom’s life that many never knew. Tom completed two years of college, which is where Tom and Pat met. He then went on to start his own business, Precision Bookkeeping in 1998. He always gave his customers his best and would go so far as to pick up and deliver all the books to each one of his clients. Tom was set to retire by July 1, 2018 after a faithful career of service.

His favorite hobby was fishing. He loved to relax and watch westerns, especially John Wayne! He enjoyed his shop, working on small projects or just sitting and watching God’s wondrous creation. Tom enjoyed the simple life and his ability to be at peace in a busy world was remarkable to watch.

Thomas served in the Navy where on his ship he served as the head cook. He spoke often of making a replica of his ship when he retired, but his love for cooking never diminished. For a couple of years, he even did a stint as a cook for IHOP, but his favorite thing was to cook for his beloved wife. Pat’s favorite was the special vanilla hotcakes, his tartar sauce with fries, toasted cheese, Rubin sands and many more.

The family would like to give our thanks to all the staff at SHMC and we wish we could name them all! From the ER all the way through two major surgeries and then to the ICU so many helped and comforted us. The chaplains' presence through it all was huge blessing. Then the kidney dialysis doctor and his team, and the Respiratory doctors & staff.

There were so many Sacred Heart Doctors and nurses who cared for Tom during the ten days he was hospitalized in the ICU. He was given a 50-50 chance of survival as we waited and prayed to see if the Lord would leave him or take him home. He amazed the doctors and many nurses who cared for him for several days and then he quietly left us on his own on Saturday morning June 16th. We especially thank Dr. Davis, who was there for us through it all! We also thank Loretta Huss & the Real Estate Market Place. Despite a few problems along the way, they never gave up on our beloved home and their calls and thoughts regarding Tom were greatly appreciated.

As we had planned to downsize, we have nothing but good things to say about Ericks Reality and Jeff & Kim who treated us with such kindness when we were unable to keep our apartment. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts!

Tom will be dearly missed by his wife, children, all of his family, friends and his many brothers and sisters in the Lord! Above all we once again thank the children for all they have done for us, before, during and after he left this earth. There were many grandchildren who have been great strength too during this season of transition. Whether it was helping to pack and clean the house as we sold it or coming to the hospital, it was apparent that family matters. Tom thought he was always richly blessed to be a part of this family and this family was so richly blessed for having him in our lives.

We are thankful for all of the love that Grace Church in Deer Park has given us, all who have prayed, visited, sent cards and offered help in any way they could.

Tom’s memorial will be held at Grace Church on August 11, 2018 at 11 AM. Grace Church is located at 502 S. Colville Rd. P.O. Box 1181 Deer Park, WA 99006.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Grace Church “Mission Fund” or the Union Gospel Mission. Tom would have loved that and if his life can offer one more act of service to other’s it would have been his joy.

Thank You Laura at Hennessy Valley for the very kind & gentile way you treated “Tom” and our family! The opportunity to write of Tom’s life here was a great blessing and gives honor to a wonderful man! Tom ran the race and fought the good fight. Tom now has the greatest prize to adore for all eternity and while we miss Tom we rejoice in the glory and miracle of salvation.

Thank you to our great and amazing God, always faithful and true!