Thomas "Dean" Grubb

Our father joined our mother in heaven on August 22, 2018, in time to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary together.

Dean was born in Clarkston, Washington to Greek and Jennie Grubb on March 12, 1929. He grew up in the Lewiston area and graduated from Lewiston High School and then attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (later know as North Idaho College) mainly to play basketball. In 1950, he married Donna Plank.

He was drafted into the Army and served as a transport driver, transporting prisoners and supplies in Korea. When he returned from Korea, he was hired as a truck driver by Safeway in Spokane where he worked for almost 30 years.

Prior to retirement, Dean and Donna took various trips in their motorhome and when he retired, they hit the road, traveling across the country for seven years before coming back to Spokane. They both always said those were the best years of their lives.

Dean enjoyed fishing, boating, riding motorcycles and watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved telling stories about his childhood and when the three brothers got together, the entire family gathered around to listen and laugh.

Dean is survived by three daughters: Danene (Tom) Wideman, Diana (Craig) Miller and Donita (Paul) Becklund. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Joey (Josh) Bocook, Michelle (Alan) Freeman, JW (Melanie) Miller, Tim (Ashley) Miller, Ricky Becklund, Aimee (Nick) Solano and Heather (Brian) Liddell. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Conner, Emma, Addison, Weston, Evan, Hannah, Brielle, Jack, Aidan, Caitlyn, Lincoln, Luke and Raelynn. Dean is also survived by one brother, Jim Grubb. Dean was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his grandson, Ryan Wideman and his brother, Dale Grubb.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 14th at 11am at Heritage Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in Dean’s name may be made to the Union Gospel Mission.