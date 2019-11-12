Terry Lee Warren, 61

Terry Lee Warren, 61, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away November 8, 2019, at the family home of Kellogg. He was born November 12, 1957, in Millington, Tennessee; Terry was the son of Edward and Burna "Penny" (Mendy) Warren.

Terry has lived in the Silver Valley for most of his life. He attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1975.

Terry had worked at the Sunshine Mining Company as a miner, he had also worked as a long-haul truck driver for different companies, as well as, Mathesson Company for mail delivery throughout the Northwest. And lastly, he owned and operated the Anchor Automotive of Kellogg.

Terry was a member of the Cataldo Lighthouse Ministries.

Terry loved and enjoyed dogs, camping, hunting, jeeping and so enjoyed his beloved dog "Buddy". Terry was very kind-hearted and would drop everything to help someone in need; he loved helping people.

Terry is survived by his mother Burna "Penny" Warren of the family home of Kellogg; one brother Bennie (Anna) Warren of Spokane Valley, Washington; one sister Linda Hines of Kellogg; five nephews Ed, Aaron and Jeffrey Warren, Joseph and Brenden Hines; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Warren.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Worship Center of Smelterville, Idaho.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Terry and sign his guestbook at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.