Terry L. Chambard (60) longtime Plummer, ID resident passed away at his home on July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born to Orace and Lucille (Rudd-Stockdale) Chambard on May 23, 1959, in Coeur d' Alene, ID. Terry grew up in Plummer, and graduated from Plummer High School with the class of 1977. Following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Navy, and made a career out of his service.

He served as a Radioman and was stationed in San Diego, CA, Bremerton, WA, and Norfolk, VA.

In 1980 Terry met Fran Hathaway when her brother brought him home on a weekend break. The couple attended the movies watching Urban Cowboy and the rest is history. They married on February 14, 1981, in Hawthorne, CA. When Terry retired from the Navy, the family returned to Plummer, ID. For a brief period, Terry went to work at Itron in Spokane as an Electronic Tech. He later obtained a job with the U.S. Postal Service in the St. Maries office. In May 2019, he retired from the post office after 22 years of service.

Once a year, Terry looked forward to attending hunting camp. He also enjoyed cooking and made all the BBQ for the Subs. He loved his children and grandchildren as they were his whole world. Terry was an all-around great guy with a whimsical sense of humor. He will definitely be missed for all of his shenanigans. He was a man you could always count on, and would help anyone with anything.

Terry is survived by his wife Fran at the family home in Plummer; children Susan (Adam) Thode of Virginia Beach, VA, Tim (Gwen) Chambard of Bremerton, WA, and Jennifer Williams of Bremerton, WA; brother Tim (Karyn) Stockdale of Plummer, ID; sister Peggy (Scott) Manes of Plummer, ID; 6 grandchildren; 3 nieces; and 1 nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be on July 19, 2019 2 pm-4:30 pm at Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, ID. A graveside service will be July 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer, ID. A potluck gathering of family and friends will follow at the home of Scott and Peggy Manes, 929 Minnaloosa Valley, Plummer, ID 83851.