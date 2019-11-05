Teddy Joel English, Genesee, ID.

The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Men wanted to be him. Women wanted to be with him. Ted left us October 27, 2019. Ted loved PBR, Rainier, bacon, playing horseshoes, driving back roads, watching old westerns, dancing, babies, pie, telling jokes, listening to old country music on vinyl, yard sales, thrift shops, and Jim Beam. Not necessarily in that order. He hated mean people and hypocrites. Not necessarily in that order. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. Ted loved grilling up chicken, burgers and ribs for all of his friends and family. He loved taking care of everyone and making us all feel appreciated. When it came to floor laying, Ted was one of the best in the business, and he loved doing it. He turned rugs into art with intricate, amazing designs. Ted loved telling stories and you could be sure that 90% of every story was true. You just never knew which 90%.

Ted adored the ladies and they adored him. There isn't enough space here to list all the women from Ted's past. He attracted more women than a shoe sale at Macy's. He got married when he was 28, but it didn't last. Ted was no quitter, so he gave it another shot when he was 48. He managed to stay friends with his ex-wife, ex-girlfriends and their parents too. In between his many adventures, Ted milked cows, rode bulls, hopped freight trains, hitchhiked around the country, planted wild flowers at the Territory, built fences, rounded up cattle, played horseshoes and was working for the City of Genesee at the time of his departure. When Ted took off for that party in the sky, he left behind his daughters, Dusty (Shane) English, Sage (Loren) Marchie; stepson, Bryan Kambitsch; grandchildren, MaKenzie, Jensen, Colby, Lily and Nora; sisters, Libby (Frank) Granier, Leasa (John) Curtin; brother, Greg (Carolyn) English; wife, Lori Callahan and countless cousins and friends. Ted never met a stranger.

He helped anyone who was in need. He never said a bad word about anyone. He was a very charming gentleman. Ted's beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes and hearty laugh will be forever missed but always remembered. Ted was killed when he rushed into a burning orphanage to save a group of adorable children. Or maybe not.

Celebration of Ted's life will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Moscow Moose Lodge, N. 210 Main St., Moscow, ID. Feel free to bring a dish if you like, but you MUST bring a story and a bad joke.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.

There's still time to send flowers to the Celebration of Life at the MOSCOW MOOSE LODGE from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on November 9, 2019.