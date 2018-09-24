Tamra Ann Belyea
Tamra Ann Belyea passed away peacefully September 19, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born October 8, 1957 to Betty and Verl Haddon. She married the love of her life Jeffrey Belyea on August 27, 1977. She was loved like a daughter by Dave and Lorna Belyea. They have two sons Jason D. Belyea married to Nikki and Justin W. Belyea. Her grandchildren MacKinzi, Kalista, Axel and Knox have brought her great happiness and joy.
Tamra touched our hearts and was loved by many.
Her memorial service will be held Friday, September 28th, 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA (509) 838-8900.
