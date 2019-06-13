Tammy Sue Odegaard, 61

Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Tammy Sue Odegaard, 61, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away at her home on June 10, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1958, in San Jose, California; the daughter of Harry and Berta (Lopez y Garcia) Bulmer.

Tammy was born and raised in San Jose, California. She later moved to North Idaho with her family and had called North Idaho "Home" for the next 40 years.

Tammy worked for Kootenai Medical Center as a Central Services Technician for 9 years. Previously, she held various positions in the restaurant industry.

On July 27, 2002, Tammy was united in marriage to Craig Odegaard at the Hitching Post in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Tammy enjoyed many things in life. She loved to crochet and had a strong affection for her beloved pets. She also loved the outdoors and all things wildlife and could often be found hiking, camping, and gardening. She enjoyed traveling to various places, especially to Seattle where she supported her favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks. She also frequently went to car shows and was quite a corvette enthusiast. Above all else, she loved watching and seeing her grandchildren grow.

Tammy is survived by her children: Samantha (Ty) Fenley of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Cody (Logan) Rinauro of Careywood, Idaho, Jeremy (Dana) Rinauro of Deer Park, Washington, and Brandi (Brendan) Rinauro of Portland, Oregon; her three grandchildren; Ryley Griffin, Aspen Sue Brown, and Luka Rinauro; her beloved, Craig Odegaard; as well as her beloved dog, Lucy. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Berta Bulmer.

Tammy was incredibly loved and will be dearly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date.

