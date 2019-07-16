Newport, WA - Sylvia Geraldine Obermeyer Post died Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 80 years old.

Sylvia, named Geraldine Sylvia Obermeyer at birth, was born on March 14th, 1939 to Carl and Gladys Obermeyer in Groton, South Dakota. Her mother was a teacher and her father worked as a farmer at the time.

Farming and teaching played important roles in Sylvia's life.

Her family moved from Aberdeen, SD to Port Angeles, WA while she was in high school, where she graduated from Port Angeles High in 1957. Sylvia enjoyed learning new things, and was a talented musician, playing both the cello, piano, and organ. She had a lovely singing voice and was professionally trained as a singer.

It was at Port Angeles High School that she met the love of her life, Richard Post. They married on April 9, 1960, and had one child together, Jennifer Lynn, in 1964. Because Richard was a US Air Force pilot, Sylvia and Jennifer traveled a lot together, living in Germany for a time. After he became a pilot for PanAm airlines, the two of them enjoyed many travel destinations together.

In 1977 Sylvia and Richard built their dream home in Newport, WA on 40 acres west of the city center. They loved their home, raising chickens and growing a garden to eat from. Sylvia was a self-educated nutritional expert, priding herself on eating whole grain foods, non-GMO meats, and making sure she and her family ate their vitamins daily - before it was trendy. Anyone who lived in Newport in the 1980s may remember their business venture, the Fun O'Rama, a great place to golf, play games, and get a bite to eat. Sylvia taught dance classes there, offering odd jobs to local kids.

Over the years Sylvia and Richard enjoyed their time supporting church activities, including the bell choir at Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church and, later, being active members of the American Lutheran Church in Newport. Her best memories are of going to church with Jennifer and her children.

For the past four years Sylvia longed for her dearly departed Richard. They had 55 years together before he died in 2015. On Saturday she joined him after struggling with congestive heart failure.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Rinard, and three grandchildren, Sage Davis, Zane Davis, and Selene Post; her sister, Helen Hofmann, 8 nieces/nephews, and 6 great nieces/nephews all of whom will miss her raucous laugh and storytelling.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements.




