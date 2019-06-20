In Remembrance of Steven W. "Dino" Starr

Steven W. Starr, 74, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. "Dino" as he was lovingly known, was born on January 1, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas. He married at 21 and had two children. He and his family left Texas in the early 70s and traveled the country as "Dino" was a journeyman lineman. He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. He built his home in Newport, Washington, where he lived up until about 11 days before his death. He used to say that "he loved his cabin in the woods". Also, an Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne. He was a kind and gentle man, always soft-spoken.

He is survived by his son, Deon Starr, daughter Wendy Starr, two grandchildren Haley Starr and Melissa Starr. Other family members include nephews Matthew Carrell, Jacob Mitchell, Mason Adkins and niece Harley Jane Adkins. Two great nephews Carson Carrell and Henry Luckey and sisters Carolyn Mitchell and Sarah Adkins as well as many dear friends who love him.

He was respected and loved by all who knew him. He will be forever missed! Services will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 2 p.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements.




