Smith Ellis Boyd

Boyd Smith passed away September 6, 2018 in Newport Washington.

He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada to Jonathan Willis and Cleotha (Wilcox) Smith. He was the middle child and the fourth of eight children in his family.

Boyd grew up on the farm, moving with the family from Barnwell, Alberta to Canyon, B.C., and then to Naples, Idaho. After attending High School in Bonners Ferry, Boyd joined the Marines serving his country in Korea and being stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.

Missing the mountains and country life, Boyd moved back to the northwest following his service in the Marines. He lived throughout the Idaho panhandle and Montana, including Bonners Ferry, Libby, Hayden and Priest River. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed farming, logging, hunting, and fishing. He was also an avid reader, who loved books about history. Later in life his passion became collecting and selling antiques where he and his wife, Karla, were well known at antique shows and flea markets for their artifacts from the American West.

Boyd is survived by Karla, and lovingly remembered for the many great adventures they had traveling the country and making new friends. He is also survived by children of previous marriages, Elise (Rick) Haugen and Tyson Smith. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob, and son Monty.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 14th at 1 p.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

