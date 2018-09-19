Shirley Lavonne Christiansen

Our beloved mother, Shirley Woodhurst Christiansen, was born October 14, 1935 in Spokane, Washington and was welcomed into heaven by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Alan, her husband of nearly 60 years and also their youngest son, Paul Douglas, both of whom had passed four years earlier.

Mom was very proud of her career of over twenty-seven years at Spokane Transit. She was often called the “mom” of the Parts department and has been fondly and lovingly remembered by so many that she worked with.

Mom’s heart was always first for her family-her children and their spouses, her thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She loved her pets dearly and welcomed many types of animals into her home over the years- what a reunion at the Rainbow Bridge that must have been! Mom also welcomed many of our friends and neighborhood kids with grace, lunch, and warm meals. Many still call her “mom” even now.

A great fan of the Mariner’s, the Raiders, the Gonzaga men’s basketball, and most importantly her lifelong love of horseracing- she enjoyed every game and every race even if they lost.

Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses: Alan B. and Lonna, Linda K. and Orlando, John and Theresa, Amy Jo and Marty, David and Sandy. Her surviving siblings are Jan Short and Dennis Woodhurst as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stan Woodhurst. Special thanks to mom’s awesome care team the last few years: Josh Christiansen, Nancy Stradnick, Michelle Reeves, Jenny White and earlier caregivers Katie Hooper and Carrole Apperson.

Shirley’s family requests any memorial donations to be given to Hospice of Spokane’s Hospice House North whose beautiful, respectful, and tender care of our mom in her last week of life will never be forgotten.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.