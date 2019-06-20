Shirley Jean Longley, 66

Beloved companion, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Shirley Jean Longley, 66, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away June 13, 2019, at Kootenai Health of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. She was born November 24, 1952, in Newport, Rhode Island; Shirley was the daughter of Charles and Pearl (Bunch) Longley.

Shirley moved to the Silver Valley in 1965 with her family from San Francisco, California- where her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

Shirley attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1971; while attending high school, she proudly served on the drill team as a flag bearer and baton twirler. Shirley attended college in Southern Idaho.

Shirley married William "Lance" Foster on June 4, 1971; they later divorced. She then married John Wiegman in 1991, and they later divorced.

Shirley received her Certified Nurses Aide certificate and had worked at the Silver Wood Good Samaritan of Silverton, as well as, a nursing home in Southern Idaho. Shirley had also worked for the Kraft Foods Processing Plant of Southern Idaho. After moving back to the Silver Valley, Shirley managed the Amy Lynn Apartments of Kellogg and lastly had worked at Spunstrand, Inc. of Wallace, where she then retired. Shirley had volunteered for many causes throughout the Silver Valley including teaching Sunday School; she was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Shirley was an avid quilter and was a wonderful seamstress and had made uniforms for the Wallace High School Drill team in later years. She also enjoyed baking and above all, adored and loved her family and grandchildren very much.

Shirley is survived by her lifetime companion of 22 years Jay Storkson of Osburn, Idaho; two children Tina and Tony Dechand of Osburn, Krista Hansen-Morgan and Mike Morgan of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; three grandchildren Thomas Hansen, Samantha Dechand and Seth Dechand; one great-grandchild Harper Ann Dolson; her sister Carol and David O'Connell of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; her brothers Chuck and Shirley Longley of Elko, Nevada and Alan and Chris Longley of West Jordan, Utah; Shirley is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., at the Osburn Christian Center of Osburn with Pastor Darryl Therrian officiating. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Osburn V.F.W. Hall following services; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.



As Shirley would often say "Loving someone is the easy part". She was a woman of strong faith with a most loving and kind heart and soul; she will be so very much missed by her beloved family and friends.

