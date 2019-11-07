Shirley Jane Wilson

Shirley was taken home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019, after a long battle with

Alzheimer's.

Shirley was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest of four children and the only girl in the family.

When her children were young Shirley enjoyed being a stay at home mom; volunteering with

the PTA, American Heart Association and Cancer Society. Later, she would be employed as a

Secretary, working with engineers at McDonnell-Douglas on early development of rockets in the US space program. She retired from Emerson Electric, working in their division that provided armament for the US military.

At 75 years of age, Shirley and husband, John, moved to Cheney to be close to her daughter and family. She returned to St. Louis often on vacation to visit her two sons and their families.

Shirley and John loved the Cheney community. They were active members of the Cheney

Church of the Nazarene for many years.

She also enjoyed many years of watching grandchildren and great children compete in school

sports. Shirley was a life long St. Louis Cardinals fan. That love never diminished even though

many miles separated her from her beloved team.

The Wilson's enjoyed many years in the Cheney community before deteriorating health forced a move to Brookdale Park Place. Shirley ls preceded in death by her husband, John, parents and brothers.

Shirley is survived by her children: David (Lynn) Gluntz, Diane (Reggie| Nichols, Douglas

(Jeannie) Gluntz, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great, great

grand- children.

A private service for family will be followed by internment at the VA cemetery in Medical Lake,

Washington.

ln lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.