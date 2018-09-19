Shirley J. Bibelheimer

Shirley Jean Bibelheimer passed away August 27, 2018 surrounded by family after a battle with Parkinson's.

She was born April 18, 1929 in Ashland, Oregon to Robert and Alice Barton. The family moved to Tacoma, Washington where she graduated from Lincoln High School and met her husband Earl. They moved to Spokane in 1949 and had three children.

She worked at Plywood Distributors and then went to work for District 81. She retired in 1992 as head secretary at Shaw Middle School. She was a member of Eastern Star Magnolia Chapter, Millwood Presbyterian and East Valley Presbyterian.

She and Earl spent many summers exploring in their motor home and were members of Good Sam Club. They began wintering in Yuma, Arizona in 1996 and continued to do so until 2006.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bibelheimer, parents Robert and Alice Barton, daughter Linda Bibelheimer and son Jack Bibelheimer. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Davies and her husband, Colyn; granddaughters, Leigh Helt and her husband Kevin, Susan Davies and Alice Davies along with three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah and Matthew Helt, and numerous cousins. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

In the last years of her life, she was lovingly cared for by the staff at Ponderosa Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, September 21st at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children (911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204) or Horizon Hospice (123 W. Cascade Way, Spokane WA 99208).