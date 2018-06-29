Obituaries

Shirley and John Sprowl

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 03:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 03:34 PM PDT

John and Shirley passed away within hours of one another. Shirley was born October 25, 1923, John was born January 4, 1924.

They passed away on June 23, 2018, peacefully in their home. 

Please share your memories and condolences with John and Shirley's family.

