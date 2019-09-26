Sheryl "Shari" Joanne Cappellano of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully in her sleep

the morning of Friday, September 20.

Shari was born in Everett, WA on November 29, 1958, to Willis and Shirly Runquist. Everyone who was lucky enough to know Shari grieves this tragic and sudden loss, but also feels honored to have felt her generous, loving spirit. While Shari's heart warmed all who her knew her, the fierce love and unconditional support she gave her family will be remembered above all else.

Shari is survived by her sisters Tracy and Terri, brother Randy, mother-in-law Diane, son Ryan, daughter-in-law Jessica, daughters Kristin, Kelli, and Annalee, and three grandchildren.

A partially-outdoor service celebrating Shari's life will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 10:00 am at Buttercup Ranch, 9304 Riverside Park Drive, Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026.

If you would prefer to financially support the Cappellano family in lieu of flowers, we welcome you to donate in Shari's honor to a gofundme available at https://bit.ly/2lgZcLV. Flowers can be received at Buttercup Ranch (address above).