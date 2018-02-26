Scott T. Bailey passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2018 with his wife, Genine Bailey by his side. He was born on November 22, 1960 in Spokane, WA to Steven Bailey and Patricia Ann Bailey.

He started working for Kaiser Aluminum in 1988 and loved his Kaiser family. He spent his summers at Sutton Bay Resort with his lake family. Scott is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Bailey; his wife, Genine Bailey; his children, Chad Molitor, Nichole Garcia, Jennifer LaShaw; his step-children, Jay Zielke, Jeff Zielke, Joey Zielke, Jennifer Baughman; his grandchildren, Jayden Materne, Jocelyn LaShaw, Cade Garcia, Avant’e and Saharra Higgins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 10th at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane with a Celebration of Life immediately following from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m at the Eagles at 6410 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane.