Sandra Lee Molett

Sandra Lee Ashe was born in Key West, FL, on April 10, 1943, the oldest of seven children, to Henry and Dorothy Ashe. The family moved to Spokane, WA when her father Henry was sent here for service in the U.S. Army. Spokane was a long, long way from Key West, but the family settled in.

Sandra attended schools in Spokane and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1961. She met her future husband, LC Molett, and the rest is history. Sandra and LC were married June 29, 1963, in Spokane and had just celebrated 56 loving years of marriage. The couple had three children: Rodney (Sheila) Molett, Stephanie (Oscar) Portillo and Traci (Jason) Crowley, all accomplished professionals.

Sandra lived for her family and was there in support of her children throughout their school years. She and LC were always on the same page when it came to raising their children and it showed in how well they all performed in school and life. She drove the school bus for 30 years and was loved by both students and parents who regularly showered her with gifts.

Sandra and LC hosted many big and fun family gatherings for their extended family and friends over many years. Everyone was welcomed by her beautiful smile and warm embrace, and everyone fell in love with her a little bit more every time she laughed that "Ashe" laugh. She and her husband were both great cooks. Some nephews were even known to fight over her sweet potato pie. Later in life, she and LC took up karaoke and there are many videos of her beautiful singing. She loved the friends she and LC made on the karaoke circuit.

Sandra Molett is survived by her husband LC, and three children, Rodney, Stephanie and Traci, her two grandsons, Braxton and Deitrek, and her six siblings: Henry (Darlene) Ashe, Dennis (Pam) Ashe, Artis (Susan) Ashe, Gail Ashe, Ron Ashe, and Paulette (Masin) Singho. She is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Sandra passed away on July 8, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends, who literally sang her into heaven. May she rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 4 PM, at New Hope Baptist Church, 9021 E Boone Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA. Officiating Sandra's services will be long-time friends Pastor Emeritus Reverend Happy Watkins, and Pastor Reverend James Uriah Watkins.