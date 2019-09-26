Samuel Manford Brewer (74) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on September 20, 2019.

He was born to Homer and Maggie Brewer in Renick, WV on October 1, 1944. He grew up in Renick, and at the age of 17 moved to Lewiston, ID because he liked the area, and he found work at the PFI Sawmill.

He married Edee Wortman in Lewiston. They married on October 9, 1965, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d' Alene, ID. The couple continued to live in Lewiston, and they started their family having 2 children, Teia and Randy.

The family found some beautiful property out the Benewah on Alder Creek, so they moved onto the property, and built their home. Sam went to work on the Alder Creek Ranch. He held several jobs over the years working for Pacific Crown, Regulus, Edwards Mill, farms around Tekoa, and logged for various loggers in the St. Maries area. He was a "Jack of all Trades" and could fix just about anything.

Sam loved bear hunting and enjoyed training his hounds. He was an animal lover. He spent time going to coffee with the guys in St. Maries, Plummer, and Tensed. Sam was a wonderful husband, father, and sibling to his brothers and sisters. He was kind, caring, happy-go-lucky, and if anyone needed anything they could always count on him. He truly enjoyed living life.

Sam is survived by his wife Edee at the family home, daughter Teia Brewer and son Randy (Karen) Brewer both of St. Maries, ID; siblings Melvin (Delores) Brewer of Sandpoint, ID, Hazel Wingler of Iowa, Todd Brewer of Lapwai, ID, Everett (Shirley) Brewer of Plummer, ID, Margaret Brewer of Clarkston, WA, George (Barb) Brewer of Naples, ID, Virginia (Jerry) Kreigel of Lewiston, ID, Ruby (Tom) Sherman of Naples, ID, Roxy (Steve) Luoma of Culdesac, ID, Taylor (Linda) Brewer of Spirit Lake, ID; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Stella Ann Brewer, Juanita Hedrick, and Bernice Stone.