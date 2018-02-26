Sally (Stewart) Alex

Of Spokane, WA passed away on Feb 22nd, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born in Spokane on Friday the 13th, May 1938, the only daughter of Irwin C. Stewart and Vivian Gage Stewart.

Sally graduated from North Central High School, and went on to attend the University of Washington to graduate with the class of 1960 with a degree in Education. Sally spent several years teaching in California and on the western side of Washington before landing back in Spokane and taking a position at Freeman High School as a home economics teacher. It was there she stayed up until retirement after the 1994 school year.

She married George Chris Alex of Spokane, WA on February 28th, 1965. Together they raised three beautiful daughters and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. The most important thing in life for Sally was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was actively involved in all of their lives, even setting up trusts to ensure further education for all of them as this was something very important to her.

Sally's love of the family lake house and property on Bottle Bay in North Idaho, originally purchased by her grandfather Vern Gage in the early 1930's, was her greatest joy in summer months. She was always extremely active and loved sailing, water skiing, diving, and was always an avid swimmer. All traits and hobbies she passed down to her kids and grandkids. With her husband George they would race their sailboat in regattas on Lake Pend 'Oreille.

George and Sally took immense joy in travel and traveled to many countries and states even taking their daughters and grandchildren along on many adventures. One summer George and Sally bare boat sailed around the many islands of Greece together with friends on the Aegean Sea. She also had a love of white water rafting and took her kids and grandkids on several rafting trips, often down the Snake River.

Sally was always an avid and exceptional card player, and it was not uncommon for the family to play long games of Tripoly or Liverpool rummy in the summer nights spent up at the lake house, but in retirement she found a passion for the game of Bridge. She went on to play at several tournaments with friends, hosted a bridge weekend for her and her bridge partners at her lake house every summer, and traveled to conventions in the US and Canada.

She is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her husband George; children Sydney Alex (Andrew Shultz), Thea Christina Alex (Skye Thundercloud), Stephanie Marie (Quentin Little Brave) and her grandchildren Nick John Plastino (Margaret), Nicole Daniel Van Voorhis, Marco Stewart Plastino (Kiyomi Chadwell), Peter Van Voorhis (Misty), Talulah Corrina Shultz (Justin Williamson), Eleni Marie Hope Williams (Garrett Mack), Sunkmanitu Little Brave, and Jacob Iakavos Bradley Williams.

Visitation will be Tuesday 8am-5pm at Heritage and Funeral Service 10:30am Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St. with a reception to follow, graveside service at Riverside Memorial Park.