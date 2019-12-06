Adored mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Ruth Harris passed away on her 97th birthday, Monday, December 2nd 2019.

Born and raised in Spokane WA., Ruth attended Franklin Grade School and Lewis and Clark High School.

From an early age music was her passion. She played the cello starting with the "All City Orchestra" and went on to play for the Old Time Party radio show. She joined the newly-formed Spokane Philharmonic Society (now the Spokane Symphony). Ruth was also a member of the Evelyn Ayer Trio which was a regular feature for holidays and special events at the Davenport Hotel.

She will always be remembered for her contagious joy, love of family, compassionate heart and care for others. She loved family gatherings, playing games, celebrating holidays, cross stitching and musical performances.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Kate Woolsey, sisters Nan and Trudy, husband John and daughter Joan Ressa.

Ruth is survived by daughter Janis Fink (Scott), son James Hoagland (Brenda), stepdaughters Margaret and Sheryl Harris, son-in-law Don Ressa; five grandchildren Sean Hoagland (Amy), Chris Hoagland (Holly), Lisa Lambert (Nick), Tony Ressa, Amy Wohl (Steve); 8 great-grandchildren Gracie, Livia, Jackson, Scarlett, Mia, Nolan, Russell and Luke and many nieces and nephews.

Those whose lives Ruth touched are invited to Riverview Retirement Chapel on December 14th at 10:00 a.m. 1801 E. Upriver Drive to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Spokane Symphony or Shriner's Hospital.