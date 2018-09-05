Rosemary Hull

Rosemarie Hull, 67, passed away August 27, 2018 in Spokane, Washington.

She was born February 8, 1951 in Butte, Montana to Robert and Katherine Schofield. During her first two years of life, she and her family lived with her grandmother, Anna Paskulich, in Butte, Montana while the family home was being built in Anaconda, Montana. Rosemarie graduated from Anaconda Sr. High School in 1969. She graduated with honors from Montana State University in 1973, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Her first job as a graduate nurse was at Fort Harrison VA Hospital in Helena, Montana. She met her husband, Phillip Hull, during her college years, and they married on December 20, 1974. Following their marriage, they moved to Spokane, Washington. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1980. Rosemarie was a dedicated and loving nurse for many years in the ICU/CCU at Deaconess Hospital and retired from her nursing career while at Sacred Heart/Providence Medical Center.

She was a skilled and avid quilter, creating beautiful works of art for the loved ones in her life. She created lifetime keepsakes in the forms of quilts, table runners, banners and baby blankets to memorialize births, weddings, and holidays. She was a gifted painter and crafter. Her home and the homes of friends and relatives were filled with her beautiful creations.

Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She was a fabulous cook and would spend weeks before the holiday preparing candies and cookies to give as Christmas gifts. She especially loved snowmen, and during the winter her home was a snowman paradise.

The family would especially like to thank the staff of Autumn Years for their loving and gentle care of Rosemarie during her final months. We would also like to thank her nurses from Horizon Hospice, Audrey and Judy, for their care, compassion and comfort.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband, Phillip Hull of Spokane; daughter, Lisa Marie Ramos of Spokane; sisters, Mary Ann Kindle of Anaconda, MT and Judey Kay Schofield of Helena, MT; niece, Michelle Marsh and her husband, Scott and their children, Kyler, Dakota and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katherine Schofield and her nephew, Robbie Kindle.

A Service will take place at 2:15 PM on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery in Medical Lake. The Reverend Christina LaLonde, Phillip’s sister, will officiate.

Memorial Contributions can be made to:

- Autumn Years Adult Family Home, 212 E Manito Place, Spokane WA 99223 or

- Horizon Hospice, 123 W Cascade Way, Spokane WA 99208