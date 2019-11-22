Ronnie B. Robinett, 80

Ronnie B. Robinett, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away November 14, 2019, at the family home of Osburn. He was born December 14, 1938, in Salida, Colorado; Ronnie was the son of Paul and Ethel (McMillan) Robinett.

Ronnie moved to the Silver Valley in the early 1950s from Colorado.

Ronnie married Jean Barney on February 5, 1981, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Ronnie worked in road construction, as well as, he served as a miner and shift boss at the Sunshine Mining Company. Ronnie and Jean hosted several campgrounds including the Kit Price Campground.

Ronnie loved the outdoors- hunting, fishing, camping, ATVing and snowmobiling.

Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife Jean Robinett of the family home of Osburn; eight children Teresa (Neil) Sheldon of Utah, Eileen (Bob) Roeh of Pinehurst, Idaho, Pamela (Paul) Hendzel of Hayden, Idaho, Debbie (Robert) Jaime of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Darrell (Tinker) Lamphere of Carlin, Nevada, Harold (Wendy) Lamphere of Kellogg, Idaho, Sheri (Ken) King of Norwood, Colorado and Rhonda (Mike) Carroll of Spokane Valley, Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister Connie Hahn of Pinehurst, Idaho; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Paula, Doris and Janie.

Upon Ronnie's request no services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone County Food Bank, 311 Main Street Kellogg, Idaho 83837.