Ron peacefully passed away, on Sunday, September 16, 2018, after a short battle with liver cancer. He was surrounded by his devoted son, Ryan, and loving family.

Ronald LeRoy Curren was born on January 9, 1952, to Arthur and Blanche Curren, in Elmira, New York. He had one older brother, Bob.

Ron was an original attendee of Woodstock, as it was close to his home.

He enjoyed sports, and was a standout football player, earning a scholarship to South Dakota State. After two years, he kept heading west, and finished his degree at Montana State. He also became a bighorn sheep hunting guide, out of Cook City, Montana.

Never looking back, Ron continued his journey west, ending up in Elk, Wa. He worked for Spokane County, and later he owned and operated his own liscened survey business. He worked for the Pend Oreille County Public Works Department, and ended his career, as the City Administrator for the City of Warden.

Ron married Charlene Burkey, on August 22, 1990. With the birth of their son, Ryan, their family was complete. Ron was devastated when Charlene suddenly passed away, after 21 years of marriage. He had looked forward to his retirement with her. After several years, he met Pia, his friend and companion for the last four years of his life. He enjoyed visiting her in Canada, and their travels to Cuba, and Mexico. Ron also loved to hunt, and fish.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Blanche, and his brother Bob. He is survived by his son, Ryan, mother in law, Peggy Clevenger, brother in law, Andy (Deborah) Burkey, of Newport, brother in law Mike (Stephanie) Burkey of Spokane, one niece, nephew.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank Hospice House of Spokane, for their kind, and loving care.

