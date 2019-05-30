Obituaries

Robert Ramey Stansbury

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Robert Ramey Stansbury passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26th.

 A funeral service and reception will take place at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a burial service at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park.  Services pending. 


