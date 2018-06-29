Robert Eugene Kennedy

Passed away on June 22, 2018 in Spokane Valley, WA. Robert was born on March 2, 1932 in Spokane to William and Esther (Erlandson) Kennedy.

Robert served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant in the Korean War.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Kennedy of Spokane Valley, WA, Scott Kennedy (Jo) of Valleyford, WA, and daughter Tarri Bye (Arne) of Columbia, TN and six grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by two brothers.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Robert’s life from 4pm - 7pm, Monday, July 2, 2018 at the VFW 1435, 212 S. David, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.