Mr. Robert D. Doolittle, 77, of Priest River, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.

He was born July 3, 1941, in Priest River, Idaho to Vera Sherriff and Lyle Doolittle and was raised in Priest River, Idaho.

Robert married Yvonne and resided in Burien, WA for 16 years, then moved home to Priest River in 1980.

Mr. Doolittle retired as a self-employed, automotive mechanic for 45 years. He was an active outdoorsman and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He was a wonderful, caring and loving husband, friend, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and wife, Yvonne.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River at 12:30pm. A celebration of life is to follow and will begin at 2:00pm at the Village Kitchen in Priest River.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.



