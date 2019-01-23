Richard Lee Wilks (68) resident of Post Falls, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene, ID surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born to Ivan and Byrl (Taylor) Wilks in St. Maries, ID on December 13, 1950. Richard attended the Emida School through the 8th grade, and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1969. He was very successful in high school as an 11 time Letterman in basketball, football, track, and baseball. He also served as ASB president his senior year. Because Richard was such an excellent athlete, he received a scholarship to the University of Idaho in football and basketball before he was injured in a car accident his senior year of high school.

On July 13, 1984 Richard married Wendy Thostenson. Over the years Richard supported his family by logging, farming, and ranching. Sadly a logging accident in 2005 made him disabled and he was unable to work. At this time he wrote and published a book called Mackenzie Mountain Man. In June 2013 he took Jesus on the road, and was called home to be with Jesus on January 18, 2019 his Lord and Savior for all eternity. “See you in the funny papers right next to Garfield”, Here There or in the Air “HTOITA”.

Richard is survived by his wife Wendy at their home in Post Falls, ID; children Jamie (Heidi) Wilks and Kasey (Chad) Borgman both of St. Maries, ID, Eric (Suzanne) Stalker of Liberty Lake, WA, and Rebecca (Tony) Weiss of Lexington, KY; brothers Kevin (Helen) Wilks of Post Falls, ID and Leonard (Rhonda) Wilks of Emida, ID; grandchildren Andrew Griesel, Brandon (Brooke) Stalker, McKenna Borgman, Dakotah Wilks, Abbie Wilks, Gabriella Weiss, and Hunter Weiss; great-grandchild Taelynn Stalker; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Emmalene Curtis and Irene West.

A memorial service will be Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm the Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the Schneidmiller Hospice House, in memory of Richard Wilks, 2290 W Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, ID 83815 or Highways and Hedges Ministry c/o Lighthouse Baptist Church, PO Box 77, St. Maries, ID 83861.



