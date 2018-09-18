Richard Lee "Rick" Fleck

Richard Lee Fleck bids a fond farewell to all his friends and neighbors. Rick merged with the universe and began his new adventure at noon on September 8, 2018 at the age of 69.

Rick was born to parents Harold Fleck and Shirley Barton Fleck on August 30, 1949 in Wallace Idaho, shortly before the family moved to Spokane, WA. He attended Ferris High School, earned a BA in Political Science from Eastern Washington University and continued on to do graduate work at Eastern in Computer Science. He married Pamela Dee Elkind on July 30, 1988.

Rick loved talking to new people, and made friends wherever he went. His friendly and outgoing demeanor served him very well in his long career selling audio equipment and electronics. In recent years, Rick switched careers to focus on his love for photography and video editing. With camera in hand, Rick enjoyed traveling, and his favorite destinations often included history museums and archeological sites.

Rick is survived by his wife Pamela Elkind, his dog Siam; step-mother Gail Fleck; step-daughter Rhonda-T Warren and partner Mitch Wallace; grandchildren Elliott and Harrison Warren, and step-daughter Stacey Savatsky and husband Joe Adams.

Donations can be made in Rick's name to Morning Star Boys Ranch where he spent five years as a child. morningstarboysranch.org/donate/